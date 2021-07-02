Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 119,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,210,614 shares.The stock last traded at $11.51 and had previously closed at $11.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPAI. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

