Reviewing Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) & Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bill.com and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bill.com 0 6 9 0 2.60 Squarespace 0 4 10 0 2.71

Bill.com currently has a consensus target price of $160.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.04%. Squarespace has a consensus target price of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.70%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Bill.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bill.com and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bill.com $157.60 million 107.49 -$31.09 million ($0.58) -310.09 Squarespace N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Squarespace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bill.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Bill.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bill.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bill.com and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bill.com -32.83% -6.09% -1.52% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Squarespace beats Bill.com on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, as well as ongoing support and training services. The company sells its products through the sales team, accounting firms, financial institution partners, and accounting software providers. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

