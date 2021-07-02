Reviewing KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) & Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY)

Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) and KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and KDDI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parkson Retail Group N/A N/A N/A KDDI 12.53% 13.19% 6.70%

Parkson Retail Group has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KDDI has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of KDDI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Parkson Retail Group and KDDI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parkson Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A KDDI 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Parkson Retail Group and KDDI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parkson Retail Group $727.27 million 0.12 -$32.23 million N/A N/A KDDI $48.18 billion 1.48 $5.89 billion $1.27 12.17

KDDI has higher revenue and earnings than Parkson Retail Group.

Summary

KDDI beats Parkson Retail Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Parkson Retail Group Company Profile

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 Parkson stores, 2 Parkson Newcore city malls, and 1 Lion mall in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. It also provides consultancy and management, property management, and food and beverage management services, as well as consumer financing. In addition, the company operates as a licensor for the Franco brand. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. Parkson Retail Group Limited is a subsidiary of PRG Corporation Limited.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au and MVNO brands; fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; and FTTH services, CATV services, and others. It also provides non-telecommunications services, such as the au WALLET Market product sales services through au shops; energy services under the au Denki brand; and education services under the AEON brand. The Life Design Services segment offers online and offline value-added non-telecommunications services; subscription services, such as thedigital content of au Smart Pass/au Smart Pass Premium; commerce services under the au Wowman brand; and other services, as well as insurance and other services in the financing business. The Business Services segment offers mobile services using devices that include smartphones and tablets, as well as networks, applications, and cloud services to a range ofcorporate customers, which comprise small and other corporations. It also provides various services in the IoT sector. The Global Services segment offers telecommunication services, ICT Solutions, data center services, and others for individuals and corporate customers. It is also involved in construction and maintenance of facilities, call center operations, and researchand development of technologies. KDDI Corporation has a mobile payment alliance agreement with Merpay, Inc., LINE Pay Corporation, and NTT DOCOMO, INC. for merchant stores. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

