Reviewing M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) & Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares M&T Bank and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets M&T Bank 24.89% 10.39% 1.09% Capital City Bank Group 16.01% 11.15% 0.99%

This table compares M&T Bank and Capital City Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio M&T Bank $6.28 billion 3.02 $1.35 billion $10.02 14.70 Capital City Bank Group $217.36 million 2.02 $31.58 million $1.88 13.87

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Capital City Bank Group. Capital City Bank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than M&T Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

M&T Bank has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for M&T Bank and Capital City Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score M&T Bank 1 4 4 0 2.33 Capital City Bank Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

M&T Bank currently has a consensus target price of $159.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.52%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential downside of 13.73%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Dividends

M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. M&T Bank pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Capital City Bank Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Capital City Bank Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; investment management; and insurance agency services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and Internet banking, mobile banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates 716 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada; and an office in George Town, Cayman Islands. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. It also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; personal, automobile, boat/RV, and home equity loans; and credit card programs. In addition, the company offers institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Further, it provides consumer banking services comprising checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and online and mobile banking services. Additionally, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and various retail securities products, such as the U.S. government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of January 26, 2021, it had 57 banking offices and 86 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

