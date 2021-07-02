Reviewing Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) & Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) and Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rocket Pharmaceuticals 0 1 11 0 2.92 Praxis Precision Medicines 0 0 5 0 3.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $61.70, suggesting a potential upside of 33.46%. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus target price of $60.33, suggesting a potential upside of 227.54%. Given Praxis Precision Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Praxis Precision Medicines is more favorable than Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A -41.62% -33.45% Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of Praxis Precision Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rocket Pharmaceuticals and Praxis Precision Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rocket Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$139.70 million ($2.52) -18.35 Praxis Precision Medicines N/A N/A -$61.82 million ($7.86) -2.34

Rocket Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Praxis Precision Medicines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Praxis Precision Medicines beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption. The company also has a clinical stage in vivo adeno-associated virus program for Danon disease, a multi-organ lysosomal-associated disorder leading to early death due to heart failure. It has license agreements with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center; Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas (CIEMAT), Centro de Investigacion Biomedica En Red, and Fundacion Instituto de investigacion Sanitaria Fundacion Jimenez Diaz; CIEMAT and UCL Business PLC; The Regents of the University of California; and REGENXBIO Inc. The company also has a research and collaboration agreement with Lund University; and strategic collaboration agreement with Stanford University School of Medicine. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor. The company is also developing PRAX-562, a persistent sodium current blocker that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe pediatric epilepsy and adult cephalgia; PRAX-222, an antisense oligonucleotide for patients with gain-of-function (GOF) SCN2A epilepsy; and KCNT1 program for the treatment of KCNT1 GOF epilepsy. It has a cooperation and license agreement with RogCon Inc.; a license agreement Purdue Neuroscience Company; a research collaboration, option, and license agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and collaboration with The Florey Institute to develop three novel ASOs. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

