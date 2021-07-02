Reviewing The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) & Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Honest and Jumia Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 4.49 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Jumia Technologies $159.45 million 17.72 -$183.83 million ($2.28) -12.57

The Honest has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for The Honest and Jumia Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 3 6 0 2.67 Jumia Technologies 0 3 1 0 2.25

The Honest currently has a consensus target price of $19.06, suggesting a potential upside of 27.68%. Jumia Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential downside of 31.36%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares The Honest and Jumia Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Jumia Technologies -101.02% -59.88% -38.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.3% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Honest beats Jumia Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, hotel and flight booking, classified advertising, airtime recharge, and instant delivery. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

