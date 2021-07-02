Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up to $33.41

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.41, but opened at $34.13. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 107 shares.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 302.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $11,419,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $2,270,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at $869,940.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,313 shares of company stock worth $21,084,620 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,770,000 after purchasing an additional 318,987 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,847,000 after buying an additional 29,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,436,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,916,000 after buying an additional 40,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

