Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.85 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $1.85 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00017635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.91 or 0.00669457 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,949.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (CRYPTO:RVP) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

