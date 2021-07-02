RGM Capital LLC Cuts Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

RGM Capital LLC cut its stake in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,997 shares during the period. Medallia makes up 0.3% of RGM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. RGM Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Medallia worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medallia by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 718,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after buying an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Medallia by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 11,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter worth $5,720,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $226,544.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,941,576.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,972,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 353,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,864,456 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDLA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.57. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.52.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

