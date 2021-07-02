RGM Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

RGM Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Manhattan Associates accounts for about 4.1% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. RGM Capital LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $93,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,772. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.74 and a twelve month high of $147.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.88 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.09.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

