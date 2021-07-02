Rice Acquisition (NYSE:RICE) Shares Gap Up to $17.15

Shares of Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RICE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.15, but opened at $17.55. Rice Acquisition shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85.

Get Rice Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICE. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Rice Acquisition by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 96,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,376,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Rice Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rice Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rice Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rice Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.