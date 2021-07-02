Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Short Interest Update

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a growth of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 383.3 days.

OTCMKTS RHUHF remained flat at $$34.91 during trading hours on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $35.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

