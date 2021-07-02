Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Ricoh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ricoh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of Ricoh stock opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ricoh will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

