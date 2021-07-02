RING X PLATFORM Market Cap Hits $5.80 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be bought for $0.0212 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RING X PLATFORM has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and $2.39 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 49.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.00691254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.01 or 0.07670735 BTC.

About RING X PLATFORM

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 404,745,194 coins and its circulating supply is 273,624,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

