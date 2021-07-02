Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.19. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,330,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,034 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,431 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

