Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RIO. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.00.
Shares of RIO stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.19. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.61.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
