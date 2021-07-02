RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000.

NYSE RMI opened at $23.41 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $24.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,529.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

