Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NSA. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:NSA traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $28.14 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.97 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 5.16%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

