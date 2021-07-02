Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 714 ($9.33). Robert Walters shares last traded at GBX 708 ($9.25), with a volume of 989 shares.

RWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The firm has a market cap of £547.91 million and a PE ratio of 94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 690.32.

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

