Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Holdings Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF by 1,973.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ROBO opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.77. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

