Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,810,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118,901 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $71,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,205,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,063,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,283 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,011,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,024,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,437,000 after acquiring an additional 835,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $286,921,000 after acquiring an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,357,000 after acquiring an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. 43.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE RCI opened at $53.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.22. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $53.40.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3981 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

