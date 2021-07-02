Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HTG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 223 ($2.91) on Tuesday. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The firm has a market cap of £367.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 253.25.

In related news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

