Royal Bank of Canada Increases Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $1,700.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,432.64.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,458.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,254.28. Shopify has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23. The firm has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

