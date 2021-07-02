Royal Bank of Canada Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGF.B. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.40.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at C$7.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$558.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.67. AGF Management has a 1 year low of C$4.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.23.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 798,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.