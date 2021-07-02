Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$28.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE AUP opened at C$16.07 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$11.77 and a 12-month high of C$26.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.57. The company has a current ratio of 17.60, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$15.65.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total transaction of C$85,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,109,836.24.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

