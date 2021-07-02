Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,860 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,438.80 ($18.80) on Monday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,349.71. The firm has a market cap of £112.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.73.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

