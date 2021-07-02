Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.61% from the company’s previous close.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,432.20 ($18.71) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a market cap of £111.82 billion and a PE ratio of -9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,349.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

