Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $7,051,235.28 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 167,448 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $7,051,235.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 679,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,624,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion and a PE ratio of 26.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.61 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,938,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,123 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,901,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,330,000 after purchasing an additional 177,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.