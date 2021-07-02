RSK Smart Bitcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $66.30 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $32,879.01 or 0.99584529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $66.30 million and $144,141.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002198 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,017 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

