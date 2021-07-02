Ruff Price Reaches $0.0051 on Top Exchanges (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and $384,842.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ruff

Ruff (CRYPTO:RUFF) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

