Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 13,001 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 367.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $32.41 on Friday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

