Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 455,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,268,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $7,719,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NPK opened at $102.95 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.49 and a one year high of $117.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48. The company has a market cap of $724.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

