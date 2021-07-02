Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 58,103 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 58,103 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Immersion by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Immersion in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Immersion alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMMR. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

IMMR opened at $8.49 on Friday. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $262.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.