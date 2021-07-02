Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,140 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM opened at $21.03 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.00.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. As a group, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Chardan Capital increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

