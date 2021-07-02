Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $571,000 Position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 726,077 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLXN. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,635,000 after acquiring an additional 624,083 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 520,308 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after buying an additional 216,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $409.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

