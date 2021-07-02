Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 62,772 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $10.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.82. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

