Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,268 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 40.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of UroGen Pharma worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth $459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $1,233,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

URGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of UroGen Pharma stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.66 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 604.78%. As a group, analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

