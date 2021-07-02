Ryo Currency (RYO) Price Reaches $0.0284

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded down 14% against the dollar. Ryo Currency has a market capitalization of $872,793.59 and approximately $601.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,027.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,046.02 or 0.06194920 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.08 or 0.01468734 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00400418 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.94 or 0.00157274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.25 or 0.00609349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00426676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00347513 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 30,835,450 coins and its circulating supply is 30,718,138 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ryo Currency is medium.com/@ryo.currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ryo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

