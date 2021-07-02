Safex Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.80 Million (SFT)

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Safex Token has a market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safex Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safex Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00020150 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

Safex Token (CRYPTO:SFT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The official website for Safex Token is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

