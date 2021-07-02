Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stake Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.07.

Shares of SAIA opened at $213.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.31 and a 1-year high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. Saia’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

