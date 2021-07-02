Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAIA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $213.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 12 month low of $111.31 and a 12 month high of $249.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 6.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $342,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.7% during the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 193,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,687,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $5,534,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

