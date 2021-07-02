salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 30.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $4,525,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after buying an additional 116,411 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,853 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $244.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $181.93 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,573,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

