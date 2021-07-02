salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM opened at $244.98 on Monday. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,105,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total value of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,892 shares of company stock valued at $76,835,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.