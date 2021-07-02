Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SAXPY. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Sampo Oyj stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.81.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

