Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.91. 28,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,144. Sands China has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $52.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.37.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

