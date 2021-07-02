Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.16.

Shares of SAND stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.80 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,859,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,441,000 after acquiring an additional 299,548 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 220,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 286,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the period. 39.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

