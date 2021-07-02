Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Given New C$12.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.68% from the stock’s current price.

SSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.50.

Shares of SSL opened at C$9.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.11. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$7.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

