Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sanofi (EPA:SAN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €89.35 ($105.12). Sanofi shares last traded at €88.33 ($103.92), with a volume of 1,869,327 shares.

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €96.90 ($114.00).

Get Sanofi alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €87.09.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.