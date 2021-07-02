Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 926.2% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

