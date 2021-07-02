Santiment Network Token (SAN) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Santiment Network Token (CURRENCY:SAN) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last seven days, Santiment Network Token has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and approximately $45,347.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Santiment Network Token

Santiment Network Token (SAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. Santiment Network Token’s official website is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Santiment Network Token Coin Trading

