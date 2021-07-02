SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stake Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in SAP by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $140.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.51. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. Research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $2.189 dividend. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.27.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

